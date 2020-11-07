Teenage climate protestor climbs to top of crane in Norwich

A teenage climate change protestor has climbed to the top of a crane in Norwich.

Police say they were called just before 6.40am today (Saturday 7 November 2020) following a report that someone, believed to be a boy aged in his late teens, had climbed to the top of the crane in Duke Street in an act of protest.

Police at the scene of the protest in Duke Street Norwich Credit: ITV Anglia

He has raised an Extinction Rebellion banner at the top of the crane.

Extinction Rebellion said the boy is 17-years-old and deeply concerned about the government's failure to act on the climate and ecological emergency, both locally, nationally, and globally.

The crane at Duke Street in Norwich Credit: ITV Anglia

They said he felt there was no option left but to break the law and somehow get his message to the public.Police confirmed that three people had been arrested in Duke Street this morning (Saturday 7 November) in connection with the incident and taken into police custody.

Officers and other emergency services are currently at the scene.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.