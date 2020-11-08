Driver jailed after Northamptonshire crash that killed woman in her 80s

A man who drove the wrong way down the A43 near Kettering killing a woman in her 80s has been jailed.

Patryk Gowarzewski, of Dundee Street, Northampton, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 27 months.

The offence took place on January 30, 2019, on the A43 at Broughton, near Kettering.

Northampton Crown Court heard Gowarzewski claimed his sat nav had directed him onto the wrong side of the carriageway.

He struck a car coming in the opposite direction, which resulted in the death of the front seat passenger, 85-year-old Sylvia Best from Corby, who died a short time later in hospital.

On passing sentence, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said she accepted that Gowarzewski was genuinely remorseful but that his account that the sat nav tried to direct him the wrong way was false.

I welcome Gowarzewski's guilty plea and custodial sentence and would like to thank Sylvia's family for their courage and support throughout the investigation and criminal justice process. Collision investigator DC Janette Maitland

Gowarzewski, was also disqualified from driving for five years and one month, and will be required to take an extended test.