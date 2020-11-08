Fresh appeal a year after 'cowardly and reckless' shooting in Luton

Detectives have made a fresh plea for information a year on from a "cowardly and reckless" shooting in Luton.

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries when he was shot in the chest on November 8 last year. He had been sat in a car in a parking area behind houses in Flint Close.

Police say three young men, who were on push bikes and wearing masks, opened the passenger door of the silver Vauxhall Corsa and opened fire.

Detective Inspector Philip Moss, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "This cowardly and reckless attack represents violence of the absolute highest degree.

"The unsuspecting victim was shot at close range before the three attackers left the scene on their bikes.

This simply cannot be tolerated. Someone will know who is responsible for this. Detective Inspector Philip Moss

"I would ask them to think about how they would feel if any of these three people went on to commit similar acts of violence against someone they know, knowing that the information they hold now could have prevented that from happening."

Bedfordshire Police's Boson guns and gangs team recently took four firearms off the streets in the space of a week, as well as seizing more than £20,000 in cash in a county lines operation.

The force is preparing to take part in a week of action next week to target knife crime.

Det Insp Moss said: "Our investigation has achieved a great deal, including taking a firearm off the streets, but we now need those with any information to come forward, so we can do our job and bring these clearly violent offenders to justice.

"You don't have to talk to us - you can give any information or names anonymously via Crimestoppers."