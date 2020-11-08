Region pays tribute on very different Remembrance Sunday

People across the region have been paying tribute to the fallen on a very different Remembrance Sunday.

Many services and ceremonies were broadcast online while others went ahead in a socially distanced way because of the pandemic.

Second World War veteran Seymour "Bill" Taylor, who turns 96 next month, is usually at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday but paid his respects outside his home in Colchester this year instead on what he described as a "beautiful day".

Mr Taylor, who served as an Able Seaman in the Royal Navy, joined neighbours in his cul-de-sac as they stepped outside their houses to mark the two-minute silence at 11am.

We had our ceremony here and everything. It was most, most welcome. It's something that's really special and it means an awful lot. Seymour "Bill" Taylor

Mr Taylor praised his neighbours and said that having the ceremony at home"made all the difference", adding: "I just feel that we're all neighbours and we stand by each other. It's a great feeling."

He said their ceremony was "properly done", adding: "Everything has been perfect."

Mr Taylor said it felt like a normal day, just more private and less crowded.

Veteran Seymour "Bill" Taylor marking Remembrance Day with his neighbours in Colchester Credit: PA

"It's more personal for one thing," he said, adding: "I shall remember it as a good day."

Just across town civic and military dignitaries held a service in place of the traditional parade.

The national two-minute silence was be observed, marked out by gunfire from a 105mm Light Gun from 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, followed by the laying of wreaths on the barracks' parade square.

A bugler from British Army Band Colchester played the Last Post and Reveille.

Dignitaries in attendance included the Lord-Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst, Her Majesty The Queen's representative in the county; The Mayor of Colchester Cllr Robert Davidson; Lieutenant Colonel Jim McManus, Commander of Colchester Garrison; and Fred Woolhouse, President of the Colchester branch of the Royal British Legion.

From Bedfordshire Captain Sir Tom Moore tweeted his support of a day to remember both those who've given their lives in war and those still serving their country.

The fundraising veteran appeared at the annual Festival of Remembrance from the Royal Albert Hall.

He said he enjoyed every minute of his fundraising drive and that being knighted by the Queen was the highlight of his year. He praised the monarch for her positive approach and for setting a great example to the country.

In Bedford the usual event on the town's embankment has had to be cancelled.

A socially distanced service for members of the Royal British Legion and local representatives took place instead.

Robin Thomas from the Bedford Branch of the Royal British Legion said it was sad that the public couldn't attend but it was better not to risk the virus spreading.

We know this will be very disappointing to people and we would like to thank everyone for their understanding. A small invited group will attend to show their respects on behalf of the community and remember those who have lost their lives in conflict around the globe and we hope to be able to broadcast this online. Robin Thomas from the Bedford Branch of the Royal British Legion

In Peterborough, a virtual Remembrance Sunday event went ahead with residents being urged to remember at home and help keep everyone safe.

A small wreath-laying ceremony took place at the War Memorial on Bridge Street following the national two-minute silence, then the Remembrance Service was live streamed from the Cathedral at 11.30am. Both events were on the council's Facebook page.