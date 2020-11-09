Depeche Mode officially inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

One of Britain's biggest bands have finally been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Depeche Mode, who formed in Basildon back in 1980, were among the first to pioneer electronic music in the UK.

The group was formed by school friends Andy Fletcher, Martin Gore and Vince Clarke. Dave Gahan joined the group as the lead singer.

Clarke left the band in the early 80s shortly after their breakthrough hit Just Can't Enough.

Clarke went on to form Yazoo with fellow Essex resident Alison Moyet, and then later Erasure.

The group have since gone on to record 14 studio albums and more than 50 singles and have performed in some of the world's biggest venues.

At a ceremony screened on the US Network HBO, the band were inducted by Hollywood star Charlize Theron - describing them as the 'soundtrack to her life'.

Posting an acceptance speech on YouTube - lead singer Dave Gahan paid tribute to former members Clarke and Alan Wilder.

And he thanked everyone who had:

Taken a chance on a bunch of outsider, eyeliner-wearing weirdo's from Essex and all of the w****** that didn't Dave Gahan

He described it as an honour to be joining an 'incredible club'.