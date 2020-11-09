Essex drones to help deliver covid-tackling supplies among £7m fund winners

Tech-whizzes building drones to deliver Covid-19 tests and fight fires are among 20 projects to receive a share of £7 million of Government investment designed to drive innovation.

Other successful bids include companies investing in hydrogen-fuelled delivery planes and designers creating technology to enable remote inspections of infrastructure and construction sites.

Close to half of those awarded the cash plan to use it to create technology that will help tackle the pandemic, said the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "As the UK leads the way in the aviation revolution, these bold proposals showcase the pioneering spirit of the UK's aerospace and aviation industries in solving global issues, and those facing us here in the UK."

He predicted the funding outlay would create "hundreds of new jobs".

The funding stems from £33.5 million associated with the Future Flight Challenge, with an additional 28 potential projects also in the pipeline for Government backing, according to BEIS.

The challenge aims to reduce the reliance on road travel and increase UK manufacturing opportunities.

Transport minister Rachel Maclean said: "Innovation delivers real change and our support for dynamic ideas in this exciting sector means we are now seeing real life solutions, like the drone delivery of Covid-19 medical supplies, for challenges such as public health and climate change."

One of the beneficiaries, Essex-based Apian Limited, is building a drone to deliver medical supplies like Covid-19 blood and swab tests between NHS hospitals and labs in response to the pandemic.

Likewise, a trio of fund-winning limited companies situated in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly - Droneprep, Consortiq and Windracers - will use unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver personal protective equipment and Covid-19 testing kits to rural communities in the county.

Meanwhile, Windracers Distributed Avionics, based in Southampton and Bristol, will develop swarming technology which intends to allow multiple drones to fly in close formations to provide humanitarian aid or fight fires.