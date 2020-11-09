Watch Ed painting an abstract piece. One of his similar paintings sold for £40,000 at the auction.

An auction featuring the personal items of Suffolk-born musician Ed Sheeran pulled in over £500,000 for charity.

The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction sold items donated by Sheeran and other stars in order to raise money for youngsters with disabilities and severe illnesses across East Anglia.

220 items, including Dab 2, the only artwork Sheeran has ever made available for public sale, went under the hammer at the Ipswich auction.

Dab 2 was the star lot, reaching £40,000. Handwritten lyrics for Sheeran's song Perfect fetched £23,500, while a small handful of his childhood Lego sold for £4,150.

Items from other well-known names included a signed Damien Hirst print (sold for £20,000), an original page of script from Love Actually (sold for £17,000) and John Mayer’s PRS Silver Sky guitar (sold for £5,100).

The auction was organised by Gina Long, founder of the GeeWizz children’s charity. She worked closely with Ed’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran.

Dab 2 2020, a painting by Ed Sheeran, sold for £40,000 at a charity auction Credit: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/ PA

The following lots comprise the top 20 bids: 1) Ed Sheeran painting Dab 2 2) Ed Sheeran's handwritten and signed lyrics for Perfect 3) Ben Mosley painting, Ed & the Castle, signed by Ed Sheeran 4) Damien Hirst – limited Edition signed Patience print 5) Love Actually - original page of script from Richard Curtis 6) Colin Davidson - Ed Sheeran portrait 7) Mereway Kitchens – bespoke kitchen units 8) Signed Ed Sheeran signature edition Martin guitar 9) Ticket and handbill for Ed Sheeran’s first public gig 10) Personal SMART garden office

John Sheeran, Ed’s father said: “The total raised is way beyond our expectations and we are so pleased that it will create important lasting legacies to improve the quality of care and wellbeing for children and young adults across Suffolk and beyond.

The auction raised £406,000 in bids and received an additional £100,000 donations from a sponsor.

The auction began on October 22 and bidding heated up on November 8.

"Seeing the huge amount, we have raised, fills all of us on the auction team with joy, knowing our wonderful legacy projects can now become a reality," Ms Long said.

"The response has been truly remarkable, especially during such challenging and uncertain times. But it is in this very different world that the need to deliver our two life-changing legacy projects could not be greater.”

All proceeds from the auction will help GeeWizz children’s charity and Zest (St Elizabeth Hospice) to fund two vital projects supporting children, teenagers and young people across East Anglia with special educational needs, high dependency disabilities, life-limiting illness and cancer.