King's Lynn Town have been handed a dream tie away at two-time winners Portsmouth in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Linnets, who were only formed in 2010, reached round two for the first time in their history by beating League Two side Port Vale on Saturday.

Ian Culverhouse's side will now travel to Fratton Park in the next round to take on a club who last won the competition as recently as 2008.

Portsmouth are currently seventh in League One, while Lynn are 17th in the National League having just been promoted to that level for the first time.

Portsmouth's Fratton Park. Credit: PA

Amazingly, King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve had told ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward before the draw was made that Portsmouth would be his dream opponents in round two.

In contrast, League One leaders Peterborough United will be hoping to avoid a shock when they host giant killers Chorley in the next stage.

National League North side Chorley came from 2-0 down to beat Wigan Athletic 3-2 on Sunday.

The lowest ranked team left in the tournament, Canvey Island, have been given a home tie against fellow non-league outfit Boreham Wood, while Stevenage have an attractive game against former finalists Hull City to look forward to.

Brackley Town have been drawn away to League Two's Tranmere Rovers, while MK Dons will head to Barnet.

Northampton Town will also be on the road at Shrewsbury Town, if they see off Oxford City in their first round tie on Monday night.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 28 and 29 November.

Peterborough United will be hoping to avoid a shock. Credit: PA

FA Cup second round draw