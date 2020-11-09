Motorcyclist dies after crash involving five cars near King's Lynn

Police have confirmed a motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn.

Emergency services were called just after 6am on Monday (9 November) following reports of a collision involving a motorbike and five cars.

Paramedics attended and treated the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, who died at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and it was re-opened at 1.30pm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dash-cam footage, or saw the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the incident, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 42 of Monday 9 November 2020.