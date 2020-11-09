A 17-year-old climate change protester who climbed to the top of a crane in Norwich has been arrested.

The teenager, scaled the structure in Duke Street, Norwich, early on Saturday morning and spent two nights at the top before descending at midday on Monday.

He has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, aggravated trespass, breaching COVID-19 regulations and a public order offence.

The teenager was protesting in the hope that politicians would get behind the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, and that local plans for the Wensum Link Road would be reviewed.

He has been taken into custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.