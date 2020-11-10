Cambridgeshire primary school forced to close by Covid-19 precautions

A Cambridgeshire primary school has been forced to close because too many staff are self isolating under coronavirus precautions.

Cottenham Primary School, which has 543 pupils, is closing on a temporary basis, because the lack of staff means children can't be cared for safely.

The school says the decision has been taken following national guidance and in conjunction with public health.

All of the children are being offered home learning and the school plans to offer a phased return for at least some different year group or class bubbles from next Tuesday - 17 November.

All parents and carers have been told of the closure this morning and appropriate support is being put in place to help those who need it - for instance with laptops or those who access free school meals.

The local authority is fully supporting the school during this closure, to put in place any measures they need to reopen as soon as it is possible for them to do so.

I am devastated by the decision to have to deny face to face education for our wonderful children, but the havoc that this virus has wrecked - despite our best efforts - leaves me with no choice other than to temporarily close the school. Headteacher James Kilsby

Jon Lewis, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's Director of Education said they were disappointed to have to close the school but the decision had been taken with the safety of pupils, staff and the wider community in mind.