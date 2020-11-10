You can watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Tanya Mercer here

Pat Church sits in the foyer of the Abbeygate cinema and chats to one of their regular customers on the phone. "How are you coping?”, he says. This is his befriending service - Chat with Pat – giving patrons a chance to hear a friendly voice and know someone cares. "We've got some nice things coming up for you over Christmas and New Year”, he says. “So hopefully we'll all be together soon."

'Chat with Pat' provides patrons with a befriending service Credit: ITV News Anglia

Pat's worked here for 55 years. He started out as a projectionist and has worked in several roles since. To him, and so many of the cinema's customers, it offers entertainment, escapism and friendship.

But with the country in lockdown Pat knew many would be missing the regular interaction and may be feeling lonely, so he decided to set up a few hours a week for patrons to call in and have a chat.

"I notice this time a lot of the people I spoke to were worried this lockdown was in the winter months” he explains. “They were going to be on their own for such a long time. And I thought wouldn't it be nice to talk to them about something familiar. And we can give them the information about what we're going to be doing in the future and give them something to look forward to".

Pat has worked at Abbeygate cinema for 55 years including as a projectionist Credit: ITV News Anglia

And for those on the other end of the phone it means so much. Pat Mitchell normally visits the cinema twice a week with a friend and admits she's really missing it during lockdown.

"The cinema plays a big part in my life” she says. “What Pat’s doing is so important because, living alone, you could get up and not even know what day it is. But if you know he's there and willing to talk to you, it's a great help through the day."

Pat Church as a young projectionist Credit: Pat Church

Pat has seen many good times at the cinema. He even met his wife here. But he's also seen the cinema through some tough times too. In 1976 he fought to keep it open, after being told it had no future and the place would have to close. But Pat and the screens proved that wrong. And four decades later, he's determined the cinema will survive this crisis too.

In 1976 Pat fought to keep the cinema open Credit: Abbeygate cinema

"It's got to survive this crisis, ” he says. “It's a community cinema. It belongs to the people. They've supported us through good times and bad times. And we've met many challenges throughout that until today." "And will you meet this challenge?" I ask. "We most certainly will. I'm not going anywhere."

Pat wants to see the cinema thriving again. And he will do all he can to keep it going. And, in the meantime, there's a friendly voice at the end of the phone.