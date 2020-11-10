Norfolk and Norwich Hospital bans visitors as Covid-19 cases rise

People have been told not to visit patients at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, as coronavirus cases increase.

The hospital's Chief Nurse said it's to help reduce transmission and keep patients and staff as safe as possible.

Exceptions will be made in the following circumstances:

· Carers will still be permitted

· Patients receiving end-of-life care or where there is significant deterioration

· Patients with a mental health issue such as dementia, a learning disability or autism

· Parents with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

· Parents or appropriate adults visiting their child

· Birth partners for women in labour and on ante and post-natal wards

· Partners of people giving birth will continue to be able to attend dating scans (11 weeks); anomaly scans (20 weeks); Rainbow scans and Fetal Medicine Unit scans.

230720 Temperature checking at the Norfolk and Norwich antenatal clinic Credit: ITV Anglia

The hospital said it can arrange video calls to keep in touch with loved ones and the hospital radio broadcasts is happy to take requests.

“We have not taken this decision lightly as we know the impact it has on patients and their families, and we’d encourage people to use our ‘virtual visiting’ service where we can arrange video calls between them and their loved one in hospital", Professor Nancy Fontaine said.

“With Covid-19 cases rising in the community and admissions increasing, we must all do everything we can to reduce transmission and keep our staff, patients and families as safe as possible.

“You can help us too by following national guidance by wearing a face covering in enclosed public spaces, social distancing and regular hand washing.”

The hospital is also asking patients to attend the Emergency Department and outpatient appoints alone, if possible.