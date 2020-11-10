Teen victim of Milton Keynes attack died from stab wound to chest

A boy has been charged as part of a Thames Valley Police investigation following a murder in Milton Keynes.

The boy, who is aged 16 and cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged today (10/11) with one count of murder, one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of theft.

The charges are in connection with an incident on Saturday (7/11) in which a boy was stabbed in Tyburn Avenue.

The victim of the incident has today been formally identified as Lewis Wenman, aged 17. Specially trained officers are supporting his next of kin.

A post mortem has taken place and has given the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.