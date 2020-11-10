Two police officers have been injured after having boiling water thrown over them in Northampton by a teenager.

One officer will need plastic surgery as a result of the incident in Abington on Saturday night, after suffering second degree burns to the left hand side of his body.

His colleague received minor burns injuries to one of his hands and both were treated at Northampton General Hospital.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

She was released on unconditional bail to appear before Wellingborough Youth Court on November 17.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley has praised the response of colleagues whose "rapid reaction prevented even more serious injury."

“This was an appalling attack on two officers who had been called to deal with an extremely vulnerable young person", the Chief said.

"The actions of other officers at the scene were exceptional, in particular one colleague whose rapid response in the immediate aftermath of the attack prevented these very serious injuries being even worse.

“Once again, incidents such as these demonstrate the really challenging situations which our officers are left to confront on a daily basis. I wish both officers a speedy recovery after what was an extremely traumatic incident.”

Sam Dobbs, chair of the Northamptonshire Police Federation, said: “This was an officer with just over two years service who went to a normal incident and sustained quite horrific injuries.

"While he comes to terms with his burns, we think also of the other officers who attended the scene and, using their excellent first-aid training, looked after the officer while arresting the suspect. This is yet another example of the dangers officers run into and their stoicism of which we are all proud."