Thieves used a Range Rover to raid the cash machine in Harlow Credit: ITV Anglia

Ram raiders used a Range Rover to smash their way into a Co-op store in Essex.

The raid took place in the early hours of this morning at the shop in North Square, Harlow.

The gang stole a cash machine before escaping in a black Audi. Police say the group of three men headed up the M11 toward Cambridgeshire.