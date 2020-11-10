Luton now has a Covid infection rate higher than the England average with rising cases in some parts of the Anglia region and a decline in new infections in other areas.

The number of cases per 100,000 reached 256.3 in the week to 5 November which was higher than the figure across England of 243.8.

Overall, new coronavirus infections were increasing the in the Anglia region in the latest weekly data with a 14% rise compared to the week ending 29 October. However the number of new cases was falling in 13 of the 54 districts in the area.

The infection rate was higher than 100 cases per 100,000 in 37 of the 54 districts in the Anglia region.

120.3 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week ending 5 November

105.1 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week ending 29 October

The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county of the Anglia region in the seven days to 5 November

There were 8,777 positive tests for coronavirus in the Anglia region in the weekend ending 5 November. That was 1,086 more than during the previous week, a weekly increase of 14%.

Across England the rise in cases over the same period was 7%.

Northamptonshire saw the biggest week-on-week increase with a 42% rise in cases. The increase in Milton Keynes was 24% and in Bedfordshire it was 23%.

The smallest increase was in Norfolk were new positive tests rose by 25 or 3% compared to the week ending 29 October.

The areas in the Anglia region with more than 100 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population in the week ending 5 November

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Thursday 5 November, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Monday 9 November on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (6-9 November) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Oldham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,835 new cases recorded in the seven days to 5 November – the equivalent of 773.9 cases per 100,000 people. That was up from 698.8 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to 29 October.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Luton with 256.3 cases per 100,000. North Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 51.5 cases per 100,000 but the number of cases in that area has doubled in the latest week.

The graph shows the daily coronavirus cases in the Anglia region during the pandemic

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Thursday 5 November (with the previous week in brackets)

Luton 256.3 (199.5)

Northampton 238.6 (167.4)

East Northamptonshire 214.8 (167.1)

Harborough 204.7 (186.6)

South Northamptonshire 199.0 (117.5)

Brentwood 188.3 (214.2)

Broxbourne 185.0 (188.1)

Great Yarmouth 179.2 (167.1)

South Kesteven 176.2 (135.5)

Wellingborough 166.9 (124.2)

Watford 165.7 (163.6)

Epping Forest 163.3 (159.5)

Peterborough 159.2 (137.9)

Aylesbury Vale 156.9 (110.3)

Daventry 154.7 (110.5)

Thurrock 146.8 (153.1)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 142.7 (102.4)

South Holland 140.0 (162.1)

Welwyn Hatfield 137.4 (117.8)

Milton Keynes 134.7 (108.7)

Castle Point 129.5 (70.8)

Cambridge 129.0 (145.8)

Kettering 127.7 (89.4)

Bedford 121.2 (104.4)

Stevenage 119.5 (110.4)

Hertsmere 118.2 (144.9)

Three Rivers 116.8 (99.7)

Southend-on-Sea 114.7 (87.4)

North Hertfordshire 113.8 (109.3)

Rutland 112.7 (80.1)

Uttlesford 109.5 (70.1)

East Hertfordshire 109.5 (98.8)

Basildon 108.4 (137.3)

Central Bedfordshire 107.7 (84.5)

Broadland 105.5 (60.4)

Dacorum 104.7 (88.5)

Ipswich 104.4 (81.8)

St Albans 104.4 (84.9)

Colchester 104.3 (101.2)

Corby 102.5 (78.9)

Chelmsford 100.9 (95.3)

Babergh 93.4 (101.0)

Rochford 92.7 (77.8)

Huntingdonshire 89.9 (50.6)

South Cambridgeshire 89.3 (62.9)

Braintree 85.2 (57.0)

Harlow 85.0 (96.5)

Norwich 81.1 (101.7)

South Norfolk 80.2 (53.9)

Fenland 72.7 (83.5)

Breckland 70.7 (172.9)

East Cambridgeshire 64.6 (33.4)

East Suffolk 64.1 (48.5)

Mid Suffolk 61.6 (55.8)

Tendring 61.4 (59.4)

West Suffolk 58.6 (93.8)

Maldon 52.4 (58.5)

North Norfolk 51.5 (24.8)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes.