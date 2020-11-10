Unemployment rises in Anglia region again

The latest unemployment figures show the impact of the Covid pandemic, with more than 33,000 people dropped from payrolls at UK employers.

The job losses push the unemployment rate to 4.8% - up nearly one percentage point (0.9) on the same point a year earlier, according to official estimates.

The Office for National Statistics revealed a dramatic 782,000 drop in payrolled employment from March to October.

The number of unemployed rose by 9,000 in the East

The latest jobless figures for the East of England were up 9,000 in the July to September quarter with 137,000 people out of work, an unemployment rate of 4.3 per cent of the workforce, up from 3.1 per cent in the same period last year.

The number of unemployed rose by 8,000 in the East Midlands

In the East Midlands, which includes Northamptonshire, the number of unemployed rose by 8,000 to 119,000 out of work. An unemployment rate of 4.9 per cent.