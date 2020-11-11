Watch a report here by ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper

Cambridge's cycling super highway has come a little closer to completion now the Abbey Chesterton Bridge has been erected over the River Cam.

The Abbey Bridge being lifted into position to form part of a super highway for cycling around Cambridge

The 120 tonne bridge was lifted into place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It forms part of the Chisholm Trail, a 26 km highway for pedestrians and cyclists which is due to be completed in autumn 2021.

The trail will run between Cambridge Station and Cambridge North and will then link to existing routes to Addenbrookes in the south and the Science park in the north. It will also link to greenways and cycleways to Waterbeach and St Ives.

Abbey Bridge being put into place

Cllr Roger Hickford, chair of the Greater Cambridge Partnership and deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, said:

To see the Abbey Chesterton Bridge over the River Cam is a really significant and exciting moment for the community who have long championed the Chisholm Trail. "There is more work still to be done before people will be able to use the bridge and the trail, but when it has been completed it will provide a first-class walking and cycling route that Cambridge can be proud of. Roger Hickford, Deputy Leader Cambridgeshire County Council

The Abbey Chesterton Bridge and Chisholm Trail is a joint project between the Greater Cambridge Partnership and Cambridgeshire County Council.