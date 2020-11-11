The man who made history by winning the first speedway race at Peterborough has died.

Former Panthers rider Pete Seaton won the first-ever race at the East of England Arena in 1970, and then went on to fulfill a number of administrative roles in the sport.In recent times Pete was passionate about his work on the F2 speedway project as he sought to make the sport more accessible for different age groups and abilities.

Keith Chapman Credit: BSPA

Paying tribute Peterborough owner Keith Chapman said: