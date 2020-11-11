Peterborough Speedway legend dies
The man who made history by winning the first speedway race at Peterborough has died.
Former Panthers rider Pete Seaton won the first-ever race at the East of England Arena in 1970, and then went on to fulfill a number of administrative roles in the sport.In recent times Pete was passionate about his work on the F2 speedway project as he sought to make the sport more accessible for different age groups and abilities.
Paying tribute Peterborough owner Keith Chapman said:
Pete’s passing is a sad day for British Speedway in general, not just Peterborough. He was instantly recognisable in the pits with a beaming smile to greet you and a warm handshake, and our sympathies are with Pete’s family at this very sad time.