Two of Norfolk's most famous faces have united to urge people not to suffer in silence with their mental health during lockdown.

Actor Stephen Fry has opened up about his bi-polar disorder as part of a new series launched by Norwich City to challenge stereotypes in football.

It's fronted by former winger and long-time mental health campaigner Darren Eadie, who finds it easier to talk about his mental health now.

I needed a little bit of angst and anxiety to get the best out of myself to play football. That was the way it was. I knew if I was nervous before a game, I needed that nervous energy to be able to perform on the pitch. It was when I finished playing and I was still getting that going to the post office or the shops. It worsened. For me, it was realising why am I still feeling like that now? Darren Eadie, former footballer and mental health campaigner

FRY AND EADIE

Actor, comedian, City fan and mental health campaigner Stephen Fry is equally candid

Humans have always been what we all are. Full of fear, full of a feeling that we are the weak one. That everyone else has a big club behind their back and all we've got is a little cotton bud. But actually, as the poet Auden said, we're all frightened children lost in a wood, trying to be happy and trying to be good Stephen Fry, actor

In the 30-minute video, the Blackadder and QI star also opens up about his troubled teenage years, and his fear that, during another lockdown, people are suffering in silence.

If you've been affected by anything in this report than the Samaritans can be contacted in confidence 24/7 on 116 123