It's November the 11th - Armistice Day of course - and normally it would be marked with parades and services at war memorials around our region - but the lockdown means that this year, it is a little different.

A small gathering watched in Huntingdon as the mayor laid a crown of poppies at the Thinking Soldier memorial, and a minute's silence was observed.

Huntingdon War Memorial

War memorials are at the heart of many of our towns and villages, and Historic England has announced that 60 of them in the east have been given the protection of a grade two listing.

It means the commemoration of the sacrifice of those killed in the First World War should remain for generations to come.