No sooner was it up then it was down. On Tuesday morning Bury St Edmunds Christmas Tree stood proud and erect ready to be decorated for the festive season.

But by the middle of the afternoon it was back on the floor after a car drove into it causing it to crash to the ground beyond repair.

Unlike the tree thankfully the driver wasn't badly hurt needing treatment for a hand injury.

Mark Cordell from Bury BID (Business Improvement District) tweeted

Bury St Edmunds Christmas tree after it had been hit by a car

Finding a replacement tree has been relatively painless. The Rougham Estate who provided the original have come to the rescue and confidence is high and fingers are crossed that the tree will be fully decorated and in it's place on Bury's Angel Hill in time for the planned Christmas lights switch on, on November the 20th.