As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the East, a possible light at the end of the tunnel in the shape of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Heralded by Dr Albert Bourla, Pfizer chairman and CEO as a "a great day for science and humanity", the vaccine has been proven in trial to be 90 per cent effective in immunising against the virus based on results from final "stage three" human trials.

The Government confirmed that 40 million doses of the vaccine had been order, which would be enough to vaccinate 20 million people - because it requires two stage injection.

The Prime Minister welcomed the announcement but also urged caution: "The results are promising and while we are optimistic of a breakthrough, we must remember there are no guarantees.

“We will know whether the vaccine is both safe and effective once the safety data has been published and only then can licensing authorities consider making it available to the public.

“In the meantime, the NHS stands ready to begin a vaccination programme for those most at risk once a Covid-19 vaccine is available before being rolled out more widely."

The Government also confirmed that the vaccine could be available by as early as the end of the year, and published a list of prioritisation - with the most vulnerable receiving the vaccine first.

Appearing on the Anglia Late Edition programme with Emma Hutchinson were two MPs from the Anglia region.

George Freeman has been the Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk since 2010. He was Transport Minister from 2019-20. He was also joint Minister in the Department for Health and Department for Business, Innovation and Skills from 2014-16.

Daniel Zeichner has been the Labour MP for Cambridge since 2015. He serves on the Opposition frontbench as Shadow Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Commenting on the news of a Covid vaccine, Conservative MP George Freeman said: "This is seriously good news, this is the first bit of really good news we've had."

"It feels like in the spring, a lot of people will be liberated from the fear of this disease."

Labour MP Daniel Zeichner said: "It's been an example of our expertise in science, and of course in our region, but I fear for most people it won't be until the spring until we see more normality."

On plans to get students home, Freeman said: "If we can get the base rate down then we'll be able to have some sort of freedoms over the Christmas season, but if we don't get the rates down, you've got to think there's chance of another circuit breaker in required January or February."

Zeichner said: "I do have particular sympathy for students. I'm afraid I've felt throughout the government has been just behind the curve, and it's the same with the plan to get students home."

The programme also discussed another crunch week for Brexit as talks continue, and the Lords try to stop the government breaking international law.

Back in September, Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland told the commons that the government planned to break international law in a "very specific and limited way".

This week Peers in the House of Lords have voted to recommend changes to Boris Johnson's controversial UK Internal Market Bill, but it is believed the prime minister will press ahead with his Brexit plans regardless.

Peers voted by a majority of 268 to alter remove the contentious parts of the UK Internal Market Bill, as Conservative former leader Lord Howard of Lympne warned the government is using the language of "lawbreakers" everywhere.

They voted to strip out powers from the Bill that would enable ministers to break international law.

George Freeman said: "EU talks tend to always go to the edge, my gut instinct is that whatever Michel Barnier and the EU might be doing to save face, Germany and other najor nations will be saying 'we need a trade war like a hole in the head.' I'm pretty confident we'll avoid trade disruption on January the 2nd."

Daniel Zeichner said: "I think this will be a never ending series of arguments and negotiations, now we're doing it from an independent point of view.

"I think it'll be a fairly thin agreement and I think much will need to be resolved in the future. The border checks are hugely important and we're relying on the good will of the EU to waive those checks on January 2nd."

Sir John Major, former Prime Minister and Huntingdon MP from 1979 to 2001, warned that Brexit "may be even more brutal than anyone expected".

He also warned that the decision to leave the EU could lead to the break up of the UK with eventual independence for Scotland, and Northern Ireland unifying with the south.

And finally, could the President-elect Joe Biden have humble roots in rural Cambridgeshire?

This week in the United States, the balance of power shifted, as Joe Biden was elected to become the next President of the United States. President-elect Biden is well known for talking about his Irish ancestry, but it seems he may have connections in our part of the world.

Houghton, a leafy village near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire is an unassuming place, with a village shop, an antiques store and tea rooms, and it seems... connections to the new president elect.

Parish records show that a John Biden was buried in the village, who had a son called William Henry. Across the atlantic, buried in Baltimore, is another William Henry Biden, who is an ancestor of the President elect.

From here, local vicar Geoff Boucher takes up the tale.

"When the font in the church was moved back in 2012, there was a burial stone underneath and the name on the burial stone was John Biden."

Across the Atlantic, buried in Baltimore is another William Henry Biden and he is an ancestor of the president-elect.

Commenting on the possible link Labour MP for Cambridge, Daniel Zeichner said: "Joe Biden would be very welcome in Cambridgeshire and certainly wouldn't get the type of demonstrations that Donald Trump got, and he'd be welcome in Cambridge."