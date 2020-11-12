Controversial plans for the £270 million revamp of Norwich's Anglia Square shopping complex have been rejected by the secretary of state.

The city council had approved the development which would have included a cinema, hotel and a 20-storey tower block.

However, Local government secretary Robert Jenrick turned down the planning application on Thursday, meaning the proposals now can't go ahead.

Mr Jenrick agreed with critics that the tower block would ruin the city's skyline and said it was of “excessive size in relation to its context."

He also said the tower would be “uncharacteristic” in the Norwich City Centre Conservation Area.

The current Anglia Square was built in the 1960s and many parts of it have fallen into disrepair.

Much of the modern-day Anglia Square has fallen into disrepair. Credit: ITV News Anglia

News of the rejection was welcomed by campaigners who believe the tower would have had a severe impact on views of some of Norwich's historic buildings, like the cathedrals, many Medieval churches, castle and City Hall.

“As one of the local councillors who has been opposing the current proposals for the last three years or so, I am obviously relieved by the decision," Green party councillor Martin Schmierer said.

"We have always supported efforts to seek an alternative for this site that has the support of the local community. This is now an opportunity to go back to the drawing board and create a scheme that respects the heritage of the city of Norwich, supports the local economy and works for the community.

"The people of Norwich can breathe a sigh of relief tonight that what would have been a costly, multi-million pound mistake will not be going forward.”