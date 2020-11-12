A further £22 million of government funding is being given to councils in the East to encourage more people to walk and cycle.

The money, which is in addition to the £2 billion package for cycling and walking already announced by the government in May, will be used for measures like creating cycle lanes and closing streets to motorists at school times.

It's hoped the new infrastructure will persuade more people to choose to walk and cycle to school or work, instead or driving or using public transport.

The move comes after a survey by Kantar Media last month revealed 65% of people across England support reallocating road space to cycling and walking in their local area.

Essex will receive the biggest chunk of the funding, at nearly £7.5 million, while Hertfordshire will also get more than £6 million.

Boris Johnson. Credit: PA

“We want to do everything we can to make it easy for people to include some activity in their daily routines – whether that’s cycling to work or walking safely to school," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“We can see the public’s strong appetite for greener and more active travel, and this funding will help ensure the right infrastructure is in place to build truly active neighbourhoods.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added: “It has been great to see so many people build cycling and walking into their daily travel habits. To support them, we know it’s vital to have the right infrastructure in place so everyone – cyclists, pedestrians and motorists – can use our roads.

“Whether you’re walking, cycling, driving or using public transport, people must have the space they need to get around safely.”

Funding breakdown