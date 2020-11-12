A nightspot in Clacton has had its licence suspended for three months because of concerns about fighting, food hygiene and a lack of social distancing.

Tendring District Councillors were told that police were regularly being called to break up fights outside the Kassaba Turkish Grill and Meze, on Marine Parade East since it re-opened in July.

Officers also witnessed a lack of social distancing.

The owners say they had the measures in place to be covid secure inside and argued they couldn't be responsible for what happens outside.

The council says it has made the closure order to protect the public.