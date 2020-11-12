There are worse places your family could come from than Houghton. What's not to love?

Two good pubs, a fine community shop, an antique emporium and it's own little library.

Plus, Houghton has good transport links to London, Cambridge and, apparently, Baltimore.

There always seems to be a fascination with where the families of American presidents originally came from.

Now there is a theory - and evidence - to suggest the family of president-elect Joe Biden may have lived in the pleasant Cambridgeshire village.

Our story begins at St Mary's Church a few years ago during restoration work.

Geoff Boucher, the Vicar of Houghton said: "When the font in the church was moved back in 2012, there was a burial stone underneath and the name on the burial stone was John Biden."

This is the font in question. Parish records then showed John Biden had a son William Henry.

Evidence of a 'Mr John Biden' found in the village of Houghton. Credit: ITV

Across the Atlantic, buried in Baltimore is another William Henry Biden and he is an ancestor of the president-elect.

How he came to be there is unclear, but there is another link. William Henry's father was a miller.

"Well, John Biden was known for managing the mill on behalf of a firm who actually leased the bill from his owner, who was Olivia Bernard Sparrow from Brampton Park in Huntingdon," Gerry Feakes from the Houghton History Society said.

All of which might put Potto Brown's nose out of joint. He was another miller, a philanthropist and, until now, Houghton's most famous son.

It's a friendly village where folk seem happy to have a famous great, great great grandson, give or take the odd great.

Of course, it's believed Barack Obama has links to villages around Cambridge on his mother's side.

Further back George Washington's family came from Sulgrave Manor in Northamptonshire.

Whether Mr Biden will mount a massive security operation and visit Houghton remains unclear at this stage. But he'd get a warm welcome here. Because visitors always do.