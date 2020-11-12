Norwich City's Kenny Mclean scored the decisive penalty as Scotland beat Serbia to qualify for their first major tournament since 1998.

Ryan Christie's goal had given Scotland the lead in Belgrade, but Serbia equalised in the 90th minute via Luka Jović.

The two teams couldn't be separated in the additional 30 minutes, so the tie went to penalties to decide which team would book their place at Euro 2020.

Scotland held their nerve, scoring all five of their spot-kicks - with Canaries midfielder McLean tucking away the fifth.

That meant that Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrović had to score to keep Serbia in the contest, but his effort was saved by former Norwich keeper David Marshall.

The win ended 22 years of hurt for Scotland who haven't featured in a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France.

Scotland will be in England's group at the Euros, with the two teams going head-to-head at Wembley on 18 June.

McLean, who scored the winning penalty in the play-off semi-final against Israel, will be hoping to be selected for the tournament, as will his Norwich teammate Grant Hanley who had to withdraw from the latest squad because of injury.