Zoos across the region say they are facing a bleak future as they are struggling to make ends meet because of the second lockdown.

Colchester Zoo is among those hit and say they need the help now more than ever and have launched an emergency funding page to get through winter.

Going into a second lockdown is even harder, a different time of year, a lot more lighting and heating needs to go on for the animals, bit more bedding and food to help keep the animals warm so a lot more difficult to get through this time. Ang Matthews, Colchester Zoo

Earlier this year the government offered a 100 million pound fund - but so far only a handful of zoos have been eligible.

Colchester Zoo Giraffes Credit: ITV News Anglia

To qualify they need to be 12 weeks from bankruptcy - and by that time Colchester Zoo says it would already have had to find new homes for its animals.