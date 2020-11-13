Double-decker bus roof ripped off in Cambridge bridge crash

A double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after crashing into a bridge near Cambridge railway station.

Two people were treated by the ambulance service at the Hills Road bridge, but were not seriously injured.

Stagecoach says there was only one passenger on the bus at the time of the crash Credit: Katie Thornburrow

Emergency services were called just before 9:30am, after the Stagecoach C service from Cambridge Railway Station crashed while travelling along the guided busway.

The bus company, Stagecoach, tweeted this statement Credit: @Stagecoach_East

The bus company are helping police with their investigations.