Double-decker bus roof ripped off in Cambridge bridge crash
A double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after crashing into a bridge near Cambridge railway station.
Two people were treated by the ambulance service at the Hills Road bridge, but were not seriously injured.
Emergency services were called just before 9:30am, after the Stagecoach C service from Cambridge Railway Station crashed while travelling along the guided busway.
The bus company are helping police with their investigations.
Emergency services attended and recovery of the vehicle has been arranged. Two people were treated by the ambulance service at the scene, but were not seriously injured. No arrests were made.