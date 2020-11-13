Dramatic video shows the moment raiders steal jewellery worth £100,000

Watch the footage here

Dramatic video footage shows the moment raiders got away with jewellery and watches worth £100,000 from a shop in Ely.

It happened just before 3am this morning when four people burst into the Italian Jewellery shop

The owner's told ITV News Anglia he believes they knew exactly what they were going for

They were well prepared wearing headphones and thick face coverings because of my high pitch alarm and fog alarm system Salvatore Grasso, Italian Jewellery

Raiders strike at Italian Jewellery in Ely Credit: Italian Jewellery

Among the items taken were around 500 rings, mainly gold and diamond, along with around 70 high value watches.

Although cabients with silver items were smashed very little of that was taken.

This was a smash and grab which saw a staggering amount of jewellery stolen in a matter of minutes Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan

Police are urging anybody who has any information about the incident, or who recognises the men, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.