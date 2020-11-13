Final farewell to dedicated Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin

Watch our report from Hannah Pettifer

People in Mildenhall and Cambridge United fans lined the streets to say goodbye to Simon Dobbin at his funeral.

Simon was one of the club's most dedicated fans and died last month, five years after being attacked by a group of hooligans following a football game in Southend.

He just lived life for fun, just enjoyed life, loved his family, enjoyed being around, part of our community, he won't ever be forgotten, we're a very tight community in Mildenhall, when things like this happen we come together in a big way Reg Barker, family friend

People gathered in Mildenhall for Simon Dobbin's funeral Credit: ITV Anglia

His cortege passed through the town, prompting a round of applause.

He knew his football, almost every player in the past 20 years, up to the present time, he knew everyone at the club, he was a wonderful supporter Eddie Clark, Cambridge United, Vice Chairman

Supporters of Cambridge United at the funeral of Simon Dobbin Credit: ITV Anglia

Last month Simon died in his sleep at his home in Mildenhall.

Simon Dobbin, centre, at a Cambridge United match before the attack.

For the past five years he'd lived with horrific brain injuries after being attacked by rival football fans in Southend.

Simon with his wife Nicole and daughter Emily Credit: Nicole Dobbin

He was left unable to walk or talk, and needing round the clock care.

Simon's wife and daughter at his funeral Credit: ITV Anglia

In July 2017 twelve men were jailed for their part in the vicious attack, all of them have since been released.

Following Simon's death, Essex police have said they're reviewing the investigation and whether any further action will be taken.

Simon's best friend William East had been with him at the match in Southend in March 2015.

He was as happy as happy that day, he'd organised the whole day, but a bad end. There's not a day go by I don't think about Simon, you just think what if.... William East, friend

The funeral of Simon Dobbin in Mildenhall Credit: ITV Anglia

Today's crowds were testament to how much Simon was loved by his friends and family.

His wife Nicole became Simon's full time carer, their story was told nationwide after they appeared on the BBC's DIY SOS programme.

I think Simon captured the heart of so many people of Mildenhall and so many areas, we're privileged to be here to be able to play our part in giving Simon the send off he deserves Gary Peachey, Family friend

People in Mildenhall for the funeral of Simon Dobbin Credit: ITV Anglia

Just thirty people were allowed to attend Simon's funeral service because of covid restrictions.