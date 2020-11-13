Marking Diwali across the east during the pandemic

Click above to watch our report from Stuart Leithes

This time of year many families and friends across the region would be preparing to celebrate Diwali together but Covid restrictions mean this year's festivities will have to be a little more low-key.

Some are planning to mark Diwali's main day quietly at home, while others are linking up virtually

For Hindus, Jains and Sikhs who celebrate the Indian festival of lights the Covid lockdown means they can't gather in temples this weekend.

To help families mark the occasion many temples will be streaming Diwali ceremonies online.

It's disappointing people are unable to come to the temple, this would normally be when they meet with friends and families Ravi Rajesh Rajyaguru, Hindu priest, Luton

Marking Diwali in Cambridge Credit: ITV Anglia

For Sikhs, the festival is particularly important because it commemorates the release from prison of the sixth guru on Diwali day.

Diwali is one of the biggest and brightest festivals in the Indian calendar.

It's so difficult, what we are facing through our festivity now this is also going to affect people at Christmas time, people who get together as a family and community Jayanti Buhecha, Cambridge

Marking Diwali in Milton Keynes Credit: ITV Anglia

At the Hindu association in Milton Keynes they would normally expect to welcome around 200 worshippers.

Instead they'll be streaming events online so people can still feel part of the community.