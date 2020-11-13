The Mayor of Bedford has called on people in the town to do everything they can to drive down Covid infection rates in order to avoid restrictions being extended once lockdown is over.

Bedford currently has an infection rate of just over 120 per 100,000 people and hospital admissions have increased ten-fold.

The government is expected to reintroduce the localised tier system when lockdown ends at the start of next month, and councillors are concerned Bedford could be placed in a higher tier unless urgent action is taken now.

That could mean that pubs, restaurants and shops would remain shut in the lead-up to Christmas, and Dave Hodgson has urged residents to limit contact with others to give the town the best chance of avoiding such a scenario.

Going into the lockdown, Bedford was in the medium tier, but cases have continued to rise since then.

Bedford high street. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“We all want to get back to normal as soon as possible, with local shops, pubs and restaurants able to re-open and looking forward to a safe and busy Christmas period. We all have a part to play if we are going to achieve this," he said.

"We all need to play our part to drive the infection rate down to protect our friends, family and our community.

“With a high infection rate, especially amongst the over 60’s, we could see Bedford placed in a higher tier with more restrictions in December unless urgent action is taken. The best thing we can do is limit our contact with others beyond the people you live with and continue to follow the hands, face, space advice if you have to go out.”