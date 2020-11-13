Mobile Post Office to reach rural communities thanks to modified van
A new mobile post office in a specially modified van is to be sent to a dozen rural communities across Cambridgeshire, Essex and West Suffolk.
It's being run by Finchingfield Post Office in Essex and will visit the same villages on set days of the week.
Most of the rural communities on its route do not have a village shop.
People think that the service is fantastic – they are thrilled. On the first day we got three sacks of mail and people as well as doing banking, bill payments and withdrawing pensions. This really is a lifeline for these rural communities. I am delighted that we have been able to start the service before winter and it will help people with their Christmas preparations.
The travelling Post Office has been built into a specifically designed vehicle and is a tried and tested way to provide Post Office service to rural communities.
The Mobile Post Office offers customers a wide range of Post Office services:
Posting letters and parcels
Returning online shopping items.
Banking services including cash withdrawals
Balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.
Pensions withdrawals
Bill payments
Pre-ordering any foreign currency.
Buying cards and Stationery
And pre-ordering essential food orders for collection
There's even a place to leave your dog!
The Finchingfield Mobile Post Office service has restored Post Office services to the communities of; Ashdon, Carver Barracks, Widdington, Great Sampford, Thurlow, Cavendish, Helions Bumpstead, Castle Camps, West Wickham and Weston Colville, Kedington and Cornish Hall End.
We are delighted to be able to restore Post Office service to so many rural communities with the introduction of this brand-new Mobile Post Office service. Customers are overjoyed