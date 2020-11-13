Laboratory results have shown that a powerful sanitiser being sprayed on trains could be effective in protecting against coronavirus.

Swabs were taken from areas frequently touched by passengers and staff, like handles, door buttons and tables, on Thameslink and Great Northern trains which run through places like Bedford, Peterborough and Cambridge.

Operator Govia Thameslink Railway randomly selected carriages from eight of its train fleets, and collected the swabs up to 23 days after the spray was used.

The samples were then sent to an independent laboratory, and scientists found no sign of Covid-19 on any of the surfaces tested.

Govia Thameslink Railway say the viruscide, also known as the '30-day coronavirus killer', is part of a series of new measures to keep passengers safe.

The swabs were sent to an independent laboratory. Credit: Govia Thameslink.

The company has already recruited 100 extra cleaning staff and all carriages are santised overnight using short-term anti-viral sprays.

"We are carrying out a comprehensive testing regime of our trains to ensure that our customers can travel with confidence," Chief Operating Officer Steve White said.

"Passengers can be reassured that the long-lasting viruscide we’re using, more than 100 extra cleaners and hospital-grade cleaning products are working. Please follow the government advice and wear a face covering.”