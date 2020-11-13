Police and health chiefs in Northamptonshire have issued a stark warning to lockdown rule breakers, as it emerged that one person has racked up 12 fines for breaches.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said he was "grateful to the majority of people, across our county, who are playing their part in preventing the further spread of this deadly virus."

Since the end of March to October, 374 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued in the county, with one person responsible for 12 breaches alone.

Nick Adderley tweeted:

The police warning comes as health chiefs issue another worrying set of Covid-19 figures. More than 100 positive cases of coronavirus were processed in Northamptonshire's hospitals, and there are continued fears about how the infection is spreading to the older population.

Northamptonshire's Director of Public Health said the county remains on a "knife edge."