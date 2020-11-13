Peterborough communities join forces for video appeal over Covid-19

Communities in Peterborough have joined forces with Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council to produce a powerful video featuring a range of local residents warning about the dangers of coronavirus.

Watch the video here

It comes as research shows people of black and Asian ethnicities are up to twice as likely to be infected with Covid-19, compared to white individuals.

The data also suggests that the risk of being admitted to intensive care after catching coronavirus may be twice as high for Asians when compared to those from white ethnicities.

The analysis, published in the EClinical Medicine by The Lancet, is based on pooled data from more than 18 million people who had taken part in 50 studies in the UK and US.

The video asks everone to play their part and follow the latest guidelines to stop Covid in its tracks so that we can return after lockdown to a life with fewer restrictions that affect our jobs, shopping, seeing loved ones and visiting places of worship.

This is a real glimpse at the lives of a number of people within my community who have been directly affected by Covid Abdul Choudhuri, Chairman of the Joint Mosques Council

This is the latest in a series of videos to make sure as many people as possible have access to Covid advice in their first language.