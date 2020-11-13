Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has been named the League One Manager of the Month for October.

Posh won six of their seven matches in the month to open up a three-point lead at the top of the division.

They also scored 17 goals, including a 5-1 hammering of Shrewsbury Town and a 2-1 win at fellow promotion hopefuls Hull City.

“The players were outstanding during the month of October, to win the amount of games that we did against the calibre of opponent that we did is excellent," Ferguson said.

“The mentality of the players was superb. The players were disappointed that we didn’t take all three points against Burton Albion, but in that game we had plenty of opportunities to score. The players are in a good place at the minute and long may that continue.”

Winger Siriki Dembélé was pipped to the player prize by Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos in League One, but Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin did win the award in League Two.

Paul Mullin has been in prolific form for Cambridge United. Credit: PA

The 26-year-old scored eight goals in seven games in a prolific month, taking his tally to 13 in all competitions for the season already.

"I scored four goals in September but that wasn't enough to win that month's award, so I thought I'd double it in October," said Mullin.

"I'm obviously really pleased to have continued the strong start to the season, and to come back and win the award in the following month after being nominated in September is a good thing, but more importantly we've been picking up the points.”

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke and goalkeeper Tim Krul missed on their respective awards in the Championship, with the accolades going to Middlesbrough's Neil Warnock and Brentford's Ivan Toney instead.