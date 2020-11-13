There has been a 25% rise in the weekly total of positive coronavirus cases in the Anglia with more than 2,000 cases reported in a single day on Monday.

In the latest week where complete data is available, there were 10,323 new Covid cases in the region in the seven days to Monday 9 November. That was up by 2,046 compared to the previous week.

The NHS reported on Friday that a further 18 coronavirus patients had died in hospitals in the Anglia region in the latest 24 hour period with a weekly total of 127 deaths.

The infection rate across the Anglia region remains lower than in England as a whole although it is higher in parts of Northamptonshire.

Northampton saw 261.2 cases per 100,000 in the week to 9 November and East Northamptonshire had 258 cases per 100,000. The rate for England during the same period was 258.

141.4 Number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 9 November

113.4 Number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 2 November

The infection rate is now above 100 cases per 100,000 people in the population in all counties in the Anglia region except Suffolk.

At the end of October the average number of new cases every day in the area was about 1,110 a day. That figure is now around 1,400 new cases per day.

The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county of the Anglia region in the seven days to 9 November Credit: Data from Public Health England

The Scientific Advisory Committee for Emergencies (Sage) said on Friday the reproduction number for coronavirus, the R value, is dropping across the UK and is potentially below one in some areas.

In the East of England, the R number was estimated at between 1.1 and 1.4 which means, on average, 10 people with Covid-19 will go on to infect between 11 and 14 people.

The reproduction rate of coronavirus must stay below one for "some time" to allow families to gather at Christmas, Government scientists have warned.

Documents show the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M), which reports to Sage, believe infections will rise at the same rate as before if the three-tier system is brought back in on December 2.

The team warned that failing to stop the virus taking off again could have an impact on families getting together to celebrate Christmas.

In a document dated October 28, SPI-M set out modelling scenarios of what may happen in the future.

It said: "None of these scenarios are palatable.

"Nevertheless, until such a time that more effective treatments are available or a significant proportion of the population have been immunised, no other scenarios are possible."

The weekly number of positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region has risen from 1,000 a week in September to nearly 10,000 a week

For the past few weeks, Sage has put the national R value at between 1.1 and 1.3. Those looking at case data believe the growth rate is flattening, with the number of new cases per day across the UK thought to be between 55,000 and 81,000.

However, experts believe a high death rate may still be occurring at the end of November due to current coronavirus infections.

It comes as new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday suggest there were an estimated 654,000 people in private households in England who had Covid-19 between 31 October and 6 November.<

The figures are a rise from 618,700 people in the period 25 - 31 October, though ONS said daily infections had stabilised at about 50,000.

The ONS said that while the infection rate has increased in recent weeks, "the rate of increase is slower than previous weeks".

Separate figures from the Zoe app study run by King's College London found that the number of daily new Covid-19 cases is now declining across the UK.

The graph shows the daily coronavirus cases in the Anglia region during the pandemic with a seven-day average line Credit: Data from Public Health England

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Monday 9 November, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Friday 13 November on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (10-13 November) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Hull has the highest rate in England, with 1,931 new cases recorded in the seven days to 9 November - the equivalent of 743.3 cases per 100,000 people. That was up from 545.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to 2 November.<

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Northampton with 261.3 cases per 100,000. North Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region and in England with 61.0 cases per 100,000 but the number of cases in that area has nearly doubled in the latest week.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Monday 9 November (with the previous week in brackets)