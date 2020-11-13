The funeral of Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin will be held in Suffolk on Friday afternoon.

Mr Dobbin was left permanently brain-damaged after he was assaulted by a group of rival supporters. He died on October 21 2020 - five years after the attack.

Mr Dobbin was set upon by a gang of Southend United fans after watching his team play the Shrimpers in Southend in March 2015.

He spent a year in hospital after being hit and stamped on repeatedly, and couldn't walk or talk following the incident.

On Friday, the funeral cortège will depart from G R Peachey & Sons office at North Terrace, Mildenhall, travelling towards Kings Street, St. Andrews Street and the High Street, before arriving at the church.

From there, Mr Dobbin will be carried into the church for a private family service due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Thirteen men were convicted for the roles in the assault or Mr Dobbin, with 12 going to prison, but the majority have now been released.

Simon Dobbin and his wife Nicole

Mr Dobbin's wife, Nicole, has previously called for those involved in public violence incidents to face harsher sentences.

In a statement, Mrs Dobbin told ITV News Anglia that her husband "will forever be in her heart."

"I’m thankful for the fantastic memories I have, he fought so very hard to be with his family," she said.

"Sadly his heart wasn’t strong enough, but he is now at peace and will be forever in my heart."

The family have also requested that instead of sending flowers, donations are made in Mr Dobbin's memory to the RAF Benevolent Fund.