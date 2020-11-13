Suffolk's Gressingham Duck slaughterhouse investigated after 'abuse' of birds

The Gressingham Duck slaughterhouse, located in Suffolk, is being investigated by the Food Standards Agency.

A campaign group has alleged that birds at the plant, near Diss, were shackled upside down while still alive - a practice condemned by regulators.

A video released by Animal Justice Project also appears to show ducks being grabbed roughly.

Gressingham Duck is one of the UK's largest duck producers and supplies major supermarkets like Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Co-op.

Dr Alick Simmons, former UK Government deputy chief veterinary officer and former UK Food Standards Agency veterinary director claimed: "Operatives argue with each other; they are distracted and hence take poor care.

"Shackled birds are allowed to touch each other, meaning that birds further up the line will receive pre-stun non-lethal shocks"

A Food Standards Agency spokesperson said: "The Food Standards Agency takes animal welfare breaches very seriously. An urgent investigation is underway and we will examine the CCTV evidence closely.

"We are unable to comment further while the investigation is ongoing."

Gressingham Duck has said it is cooperating with investigators fully.