A pet kennel's prestigious award as it tries to survive the pandemic

A Hertfordshire pet kennel hit hard during the pandemic has won a prestigious award.

Kennels, like many businesses, have been badly affected due to the downturn in the holiday trade this year. But Country Boarding for Cats and Dogs near Baldock has continued to operate and their hard work has now been rewarded- winning the Pet Industry Federation Kennel of the Year Award.

Staff at the kennels are only looking after a handful of dogs at the moment Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's been very, very difficult because we obviously are directly dependent on the tourist industry and so from one day to the next, people were cancelling their holidays, cancelling the bookings for the kennels, for the overnight boarding, and it was very, very scary. Renate Burrowes

The kennels would usually look after around 25 pets at a time - now they only have a handful. Training classes have also had to adapt, and are now held outside with no contact from the trainer.

The owners just hope the recent achievement is positive sign of things to come.