A little piece of cinematic history could help save lives off our coastline.

A signed cell film featuring the final frame from the original 35 mm reel of the hit romantic comedy Love Actually is up for auction to raise money for the RNLI- having being donated by Richard Curtis and his partner Emma Freud, who both live in Walberswick.

The auction, organised by the RNLI's Walberswick fundraising branch and hosted by London auctioneers Dawsons, is now available to view here.

The reel was donated by Richard Curtis and Emma Freud who live in Walberswick Credit: RNLI

The pandemic has hit the RNLI's income hard. Lockdown halted the fundraising events the charity relies upon to power its lifesaving service. Yet lifeboat crews have never stopped being on call.

£71 a day to run lifeboats at a station like Southwold

After a year of very limited fundraising activity we are excited to be working with Dawsons to move our auction event online. We are hopeful that in reaching a larger audience we could raise more than ever before. The RNLI is a charity very close to our community's heart, keeping our waters safe for both local residents and visitors to the area. Jonathan Winyard, Walberswick RNLI Branch Chairman

The auction will run for three weeks from November 14 Credit: RNLI

Other lots include a 3-night stay at a Scottish castle, an oil painting by Royal Academy short listed Suffolk artist Sarah Muir Poland and a 2-night bed & breakfast stay at the RNLI Training College in Poole, Dorset.

The charity hopes to raise thousands of pounds from the auction.