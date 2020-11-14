Norfolk town where the only supermarket was gutted by fire to open temporary store
A North Norfolk town whose only supermarket burnt down earlier this year will soon have a temporary store.
The original Budgens store was destroyed by fire back in June during the first lockdown- with locals describing it as a 'lifeline."
Owners CT Baker said a temporary store would be constructed in the car park in Kerridge Way, while a permanent replacement is built, subject to planning permission.
The temporary store will open to customers at 10.30am on Monday 23 November and will then open from 7am until 9pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am - 4pm on Sunday.
The Budgens of Holt team are looking forward to welcoming back our customers who have shown us so much support in the months since we lost our supermarket in such terrible circumstances. It has, without question, been a challenging year, but we are determined as a team to end it on a positive note and are looking forward to being at the heart of Holt's community once more.
