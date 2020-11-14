A North Norfolk town whose only supermarket burnt down earlier this year will soon have a temporary store.

The original Budgens store was destroyed by fire back in June during the first lockdown- with locals describing it as a 'lifeline."

Owners CT Baker said a temporary store would be constructed in the car park in Kerridge Way, while a permanent replacement is built, subject to planning permission.

The aftermath of the fire Credit: ITV News Anglia

The temporary store will open to customers at 10.30am on Monday 23 November and will then open from 7am until 9pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am - 4pm on Sunday.