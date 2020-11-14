Police launch attempted murder investigation after teenage boy stabbed in park

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a 16 year old boy was stabbed in Milton Keynes.

The victim was attacked by two male offenders in the park area between Bellwether and Weavers Hill between 1.30am and 2am on Thursday 12 November. He's being treated in hospital.

It is thought one of his attackers was just 14 or 15 years old and wearing a black tracksuit. The other around 18 to 21 years old. Both were wearing blue surgical face masks.

I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information to please come forward. I am also asking anyone who has CCTV covering that area or any motorists who have dash-cam's and were in the area to check the footage. Thames Valley Police does not tolerate the carrying of knives and we are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident to establish what happened. Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Rachel Murray

Police say extra patrols will be in the area as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference 43200372073.

Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or online.