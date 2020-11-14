Some gardens in the East which are open to the public during lockdown are reporting a big rise in visitor numbers for the time of year.

With many businesses forced to close during November it seems people are continuing to look to the great outdoors to get them through these difficult weeks.

It seems more of us are appreciating the great outdoors during lockdown Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bosses at Green Island Gardens in Ardleigh near Colchester say this November has been particularly busy with lockdown limiting what we can and cannot do.

This year I think with so many other places being closed and a lockdown people have been absolutely desperate to find somewhere where they can come out take a nice walk, maybe meet a friend or bring the children out so actually our visitor numbers this November in the first week we had more people through the gates than we had in the whole of November last year. Fiona Edmond, Owner, Green Island Gardens

With people being allowed to meet up with one other person outdoors during the second lockdown it seems the great outdoors is acting as both a physical and mental haven during the pandemic.