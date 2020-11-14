A statue of a solider at a war memorial has been vandalised in Northamptonshire- just days after Remembrance Sunday.

Nearby plants were also pulled up around the memorial Credit: Thrapston Town Council

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after the memorial to a solider was damaged beyond repair in Oundle Road in Thrapston at some stage overnight from Thursday, November 12, into Friday, November 13.

Police are appealing for help to identify this man Credit: Northamptonshire Police

In a post on Facebook, Thrapston Town Council said

'We are heartbroken to find that the silent soldier who stands over Thrapston's War Memorial has been irreparably damaged. 2020 marks 75 years since the end of WWII and 100 years since the Peace Park was dedicated to our Town after the first World War. This week we have thanked those who have sacrificed so much through a series of Remembrance events.'

Anyone who recognises the man in the images should call police on 101.