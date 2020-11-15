Businesses warn customers of delays due to congestion at the port of Felixstowe

Businesses are warning customers that they are facing delays in getting goods out to them due to ongoing congestion at the Port of Felixstowe.

More than 10,000 containers of PPE are being stored at the Suffolk Port- some of which have been there since the summer. Added to that more of us are placing online orders, some companies are believed to be stockpiling ahead of Brexit and there’s the normal influx goods in the run up to Christmas.

The British International Freight Association states on its website the container port has been struggling to cope with a surge in volumes and that both carriers and shippers have vented their frustration regarding congestion at Felixstowe.

Felixstowe is Britain's busiest container port Credit: ITV News Anglia

In one letter to a customer in Essex seen by ITV News Anglia, a Bristol-based company blamed delays for goods on the fact the container ship was still anchored at sea awaiting entry at the Port.

4 million 20 foot units pass through the port each year

The Port of Felixstowe is Britain's biggest container port and one of the largest in Europe.It has handled more than 120,000 containers in just one week alone at the start of November.

“We are proud to support the Government and to play a small part in helping ensure the NHS does not run out of vital PPE during this pandemic. Some of these containers have been at the port since August which does create additional pressure on top of a more general spike in volumes being experienced worldwide. We are working with the contractors to the Department of Health to remove these containers to off-port depots as quickly as possible.” Hutchison Ports

The port says it is has seen a general spike in volumes Credit: ITV News Anglia

The port’s website says the current high volumes will last at least into December and possibly through into the New Year and they are working hard to minimise the impact on daily operations and to maintain vital supply chains.